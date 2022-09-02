VIRGINIA GAIL KIRK SPURLOCK, 80, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Madison, Fla.
Gail was a member of the Madison Garden Club and was also the Rules Queen for the Senior Citizens Canasta Queens. Gail and her husband, Alan, were long time members at the First Baptist Church of Madison. Gail was a member of First Baptist Church main choir for many years. She was also a member of their Joy Choir and, with them, visited and sung at Nursing Homes around Madison. Her church became like a second family to her and she helped and volunteered where she could. Gail was a busy lady, loved by all. She always had a smile to give and, to her, strangers were just friends she hadn't met yet. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was so proud of her grandkids and great grandkids, both those related to her and ones she "adopted" over the years. Gail loved to work puzzles and read good mysteries. She collected bells from anywhere they visited and loved to collect Christmas Nutcrackers. She loved to have a good time with her friends and was always up for a costume party or an impromptu get together. Gail touched many lives in special ways.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alan Spurlock, their son, Timothy Spurlock
and her brother, Larry Richard Kirk.
She is survived by their daughter, Teresa Spurlock (Jeff Aldrich-Fiance) of Port Richey, Florida; Grandchildren - Micheal Cave (Sheri), Michael Pohl (Kaitlyn) and Whitney Mills; and 4 great grandchildren - Alexander, Naomie, Luke, and Maxwell.
There will be a visitation on Monday, September 5, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Florida. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., also at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Florida. Interment will be on Saturday, September 10 at 12 Noon at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, Florida.
Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.