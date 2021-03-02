VIRGINIA GAIL NUNLEY, 89, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord Saturday February 27, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Virginia was born in Charleston on October 19, 1931 to the late Howard and Virginia Mundy Kinison. She was a homemaker and a member of the Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene where she loved to work with the food pantry.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris E. Nunley Jr.; brothers, Rollie, Larry and Gary Kinison; son-in-law, Charles W. Fouty Jr.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Pauletta Fouty; granddaughter, Frances Fouty (Companion, Steve Wells) all of Campbells Creek; brother, David A. (Glada) Kinison of Spencer; sisters-in-law, Sheila Kinison of Markleysburg, PA. and Gloria Kinison of Banger, Maine; special nephew, Charles (Eva) Kinison of Lake Charles, LA.; several other nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 3, at the Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bret Layton officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to the Campbells Creek Food Pantry, 543 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
