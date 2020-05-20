VIRGINIA "GINGER" HITE, 73, of Spencer, died May 15, 2020. There will be no visitation or service. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Arthur, Tony - 11 a.m., Arthur Cemetery, Greenview.
Hall, Robert - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville; also streaming live, see obituary.
Kincaid, Sharon - 3 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Saunders, Mildred - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Skidmore, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Thomas, Paul - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.