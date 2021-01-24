VIRGINIA GROSS of Dunbar, WV, died in Englewood, FL, on Jan 7 , 2021, age 101.
Born in Chicago, IL on August 30, 1919, she married Lynn John Gross directly after WW II. They moved to Tinley Park, IL, where they raised their 5 children. In retirement, they became long-time residents of Palm Springs, CA, where Lynn died after a marriage of 56 years. She spent her final 7 years with her daughter in Dunbar, WV. She is survived by their 5 children: Thomas (Barbara) of Westminster, CO; James (Linda) of Englewood, FL; Susan Bingham (Gregory) of Cathedral City, CA; Maryrita Miller (David, dec.) of Dunbar, WV; and Kenneth (Jean Fremouw) of Seattle, WA, along with 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Religious services and a celebration of life will take place this summer in Chicago, circumstances permitting.