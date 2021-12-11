VIRGINIA GROVES DODRILL, 97, of St. Albans, WV, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 6, 2021, at CAMC Hospice.
Virginia was one of seven children to the late Richard and Mary Tyree Groves of Canvas, WV. She was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans, serving on the Deacon Board and Hospitality Committee. She retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren H. Dodrill, parents, Richard and Mary Tyree Groves, six siblings, and granddaughter, Rebecca.
Virginia is survived by her children, Ron (Cynita) Dodrill, Mike (Kathy) Dodrill, Janet (Richard) Robbins, and Janice (Terry) Harvey, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Celebration-of-life service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave, St. Albans, with Pastor Jason Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Dodrill Family Cemetery, Birch River, WV. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV