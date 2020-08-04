Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA SUE "SUSIE" HARMON of Point Pleasant passed away July 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 PM at Forest Hills Cemetery in Flatrock, WV. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.