VIRGINIA IRENE ANDERSON THOMAS, 95, of Ripley passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic private family visitation will be observed at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 24th at the Thomas Cemetery, Gay.
