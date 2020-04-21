Virginia Irene Anderson Thomas

VIRGINIA IRENE ANDERSON THOMAS, 95, of Ripley passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic private family visitation will be observed at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 24th at the Thomas Cemetery, Gay.

