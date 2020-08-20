Virginia “Jenny” Kath Legg

VIRGINIA "JENNY" KATHLEEN LEGG, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away August 15, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Born August 13, 1943 in Kanawha County, she was the daughter of the late John Jink Lynch and Mildred Virginia Lanham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Legg; her children, Virginia "Kay" Legg and Carl "Eddie" Legg, Jr. and her brothers, Roger Lucas, Gerald Lynch and Carroll Lynch. Jenny was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Mile Fork Tabernacle in Charleston. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn (Everett) of Cross Lanes, Thaddeous "Buzzy" Boggess of Cross Lanes, Angela "Annie" (Danny) Harless of Charleston, Gladys "Sissy" (Gary) Mullins of Elkview and sister-in-law, Jean Lynch; grandchildren, Alysia and Alexis Legg, Travis Griffy and one great-granddaughter, Penelope Griffy.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, August 21, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, with Rev. Ray Belcher. Officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com