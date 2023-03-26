VIRGINIA "JENNY" LEE MILLER age 93 passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1929 in Charleston, WV to the late Harvey and Mabel Gray. She was preceded in death by one brother Chester Gray and one sister Mildred Pauley and many other close friends and relatives.
Virginia worked in the banking and retail industries in West Virginia before retiring to her favorite place Sarasota, Florida. She enjoyed dancing, dominoes, card games, Applebees, walks on the beach, the color pink and she never met a Chardonnay she didn't like. With her fiery red hair and an amazing personality to match she will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to meet her.
She is survived by her three daughters Carolyn Armstead and her husband Calvin, Beverly Hammack and her husband Larry, Sandra LaSalle and her husband Tom.
Her grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Lynda, Valerie, Cynthia, Brett Daniel and Gary. 11 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home and Kanawha Hospice for the wonderful care and support she received.
A private family service will take place at a later date and in lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Kanawha Hospice Care or the West Virginia Alzheimer's Association in her memory.