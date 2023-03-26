Thank you for Reading.

Virginia “Jenny” Lee Miller
VIRGINIA "JENNY" LEE MILLER age 93 passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1929 in Charleston, WV to the late Harvey and Mabel Gray. She was preceded in death by one brother Chester Gray and one sister Mildred Pauley and many other close friends and relatives.

Virginia worked in the banking and retail industries in West Virginia before retiring to her favorite place Sarasota, Florida. She enjoyed dancing, dominoes, card games, Applebees, walks on the beach, the color pink and she never met a Chardonnay she didn't like. With her fiery red hair and an amazing personality to match she will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to meet her.

