Virginia K. “Jenny” Thomas
VIRGINIA K. "JENNY" THOMAS, 53, of Cross Lanes, WV, wife of Robert Thomas, Sr., was called home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2022 after a short illness. Jenny was born on April 6, 1969 to Doris Buggs of Charleston, WV and the late Albert Buggs. Jenny graduated from East Bank High School in 1987. Jenny received Christ at an early at age at Dayton Baptist Temple in Dayton, OH.

In addition to her father, Jenny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence, and Corine Harper, Uncle Calvin Harper and her brother, Robert (Hump) Harper.She was a loving, compassionate, strong, and humble woman who loved her family and friends.

