VIRGINIA K. "JENNY" THOMAS, 53, of Cross Lanes, WV, wife of Robert Thomas, Sr., was called home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2022 after a short illness. Jenny was born on April 6, 1969 to Doris Buggs of Charleston, WV and the late Albert Buggs. Jenny graduated from East Bank High School in 1987. Jenny received Christ at an early at age at Dayton Baptist Temple in Dayton, OH.
In addition to her father, Jenny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence, and Corine Harper, Uncle Calvin Harper and her brother, Robert (Hump) Harper.She was a loving, compassionate, strong, and humble woman who loved her family and friends.
In addition to her husband and mother, Jenny leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Anthony Hale of NC, Charisse Ruffin of OH, Tanisha Ruffin of WV, Robert Thomas Jr of WV; Sisters: Lisa (Wayne) Bynum of WV, Jacqueline (Roland) Shorter of OH; Uncles: Roy (Margo) Harper and Lawrence (Earsie) Harper of OH; Aunts:Carolyn Harper of NC, Lavinia (Dana) Roberts of OH, Jacqueline Lawson of WV; Grandchildren: Janiya Brown, Anthony Hale, Amina Brown and Alayha Johnson; special friends Ron Ruffin (Christy) of OH, India Hall of WV and Ron Hall of WV, and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1 p.m., at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 3rd Avenue, Charleston, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to service.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.