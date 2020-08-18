Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA KATHLEEN LEGG, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.