VIRGINIA L. ALLEN 65 of South Page, WV passed away August 1, 2021. A Service will be Saturday August 7, at Emanuel Tabernacle Baptist Church 108 North Page Hill at 2 p.m Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.