VIRGINIA LEE (ARTHUR) FRANKLIN, age 99, of Handley, went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020, after a short illness.
Virginia graduated from Staats Hospital with an RN degree, and she continued to work there after receiving her degree. She also worked as a PA for Dr. Afif Habash in Montgomery where she later retired.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lee and Elsie Hook Arthur; sister, Henrietta Budge; brother, James Harry Arthur Sr.; and son, Danny Franklin Jr.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Virginia lived the last four years of her life at Montgomery General Hospital Extended Care Unit.
We would like to thank the staff at Extended Care for taking care of Virginia the last years of her life.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements and, per Virginia's wishes, there will not be a funeral service or visitation. She will be laid to rest at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.