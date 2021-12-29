Virginia M. Thaxton

VIRGINIA THAXTON (BURFORD), age 90, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away December 20, 2021. She was born January 16, 1931, in Charleston, WV to the late Samford and Flora Burford.
During her life she worked as a Retail Sales Associate at Stone & Thomas Department Store and Kelley's Men's Shop both in Charleston and as an assistant to Dr. Johnson, Podiatrist. She was a devoted wife and homemaker.
Virgina and her husband Dallas H. Thaxton both had green thumbs and loved gardening. During the summer, Virgina, could be found tending to the garden or would be in the kitchen where she would be canning the fruits of their labor. She loved sharing them with the family and neighbors.Virginia loved raising her family and living in Cross Lanes. She was an amazing cook. You never left the table or her house hungry. She also wanted to be sure you were never cold, and would take a coat, scarf, hat or gloves out of the closet and give them to you. Virginia loved taking great care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dallas Thaxton, daughter Sharon Moore, grandson Parker Moore, both of her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Dalton and Loreen Anderson, and brother, Dale Burford.
Survivors include: son, Larry Thaxton (Karen) of Douglasville, GA, their children Nathan (Erin), Kala Roper (John), Jeremy, Micah and Jessica, granddaughter Whitney Moore of Charleston, WV, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.