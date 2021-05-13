VIRGINIA MAE SAYRE 85, of Pt. Pleasant formerly of Buffalo Passed away Wednesday May 12, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. on Saturday May 15, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
