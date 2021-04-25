VIRGINIA MARIE EADS of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her home.
Virginia loved Jesus. She loved singing hymns and spent many hours recording Christian music on her karaoke. She was an avid gardener, chef extraordinaire, and a tap-dancer. Virginia loved shopping with her daughters. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and her enthusiasm for the holiday never waned. She also wrote poetry throughout her life, mostly to honor loved ones. Virginia lost a young son to leukemia, thus all of her life she supported St. Jude Children's Hospital. She also supported Samaritan's Purse, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Virginia was 90 when she passed at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband Ray, who both were anticipating their 75th wedding anniversary in June of this year. She and Ray had moved to the Hendersonville, North Carolina area in 1995 from the Charleston, West Virginia area. They loved the mountains of both states.
Virginia was preceded in death by her three sons: young Steven at age 6, and later by William and Rickard.
Virginia is survived by two daughters: Jennie Ann Kovach (husband Stephen) of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and Melinda Rae Eads-Riffe (husband John) of Gallatin, Tennessee. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her cousin Francis Lee Dunlap.
The Funeral Service is being held at 4 p.m., on Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.