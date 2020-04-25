VIRGINIA PALMER-MIDKIFF, 78, of Van, departed this life on April 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home in Danville.
Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020
Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.
Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.