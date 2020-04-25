Virginia Palmer-Midkiff

VIRGINIA PALMER-MIDKIFF, 78, of Van, departed this life on April 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home in Danville.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.

Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.