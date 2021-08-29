VIRGINIA RUTH "JENNY" CARRIER DODSON, 95, left this earth for a better place on August 25, 2021, at home in Fraziers Bottom. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Farley and husband CP of Fraziers Bottom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jenny was well known for her smiling face and kind disposition and loved by everyone who knew her!
Born in Nitro WV, on January 27, 1926, to Thomas R and Georgia Johnson Carrier; she was predeceased by her parents, loving husband, Elmer L Dodson and son, Elmer Jr, two sisters "Midge" and "Sis", and two brothers Thomas Jr and Jack Carrier.
Jenny spent many years as kitchen manager and head cook at Ben Franklin in Nitro; with her pies, hot dogs, and specialty dishes served at the snack bar being well known and loved by all.
A private gathering for family and close friends, by invitation, will be held at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. For additional information or any questions, please contact the family direct.
Due to COVID regulations, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. Interment to follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to Friends of Hospice. Be sure checks are payable to FRIENDS OF HOSPICE, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Dodson family and you may send condolences to the family at www. cookefuneralhome.com