VIRGINIA REED 90, of Sissonville passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home. She was a life long member of the Primitive Advent Christian Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don (Sandra), Dayton (Anne), Delmar, and Joyce (Dick); 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two brothers, and a sister. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Reed; parents, Lawrence and Nellie Campbell; and sons, Dale and Dallas (Charlotte) Reed.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Coon Reed Family Cemetery with Pastor Danny Beckner officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home. www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.