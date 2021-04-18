August 3, 1927 - April 1, 2021
GINNY's long, rich journey has come to a gentle end. Born to Mabel and Lester Shepard in Ethel, West Virginia, that state would always represent home even though she went on to live around the world. She grew up in a modest but happy home with close siblings, all predeceased, Gordon, Jean (Rohrig), Janette (Totten, Stull), Alfred and Rita (Dukes, Baroco).
Always recognized for her intelligence and integrity, Ginny earned a psychology degree at Marshall and WV State. Then, casting her eye on architecture, she studied technical drawing. As a junior drafts person at Union Carbide in Charleston her eye moved again - this time to a certain tall, handsome engineer across the aisle. Laurence Malcolm Roth became her beloved husband, and together they spent 53 wonderful years until his sudden passing in 2002.
They set up home in South Charleston and raised four daughters, Anita Wiseman (Jerry), Deborah (Kevin Brooker), Laura Bell (Paul) and Janet Jamison (George). Once the girls went to college Larry changed firms, ultimately becoming President of Lummus Crest. So began an exciting decade in which the couple resided in The Hague, Saudi Arabia and New York City. Being far-flung is family tradition; all four daughters have lived in distant corners of the continent. Still, they remain closer than ever, a testament to Ginny's guiding force in maintaining family bonds.
She was also their shining role model as a strong, independent woman in a pre-feminist era. Ginny had eclectic interests and genuine curiosity; she would happily converse with people from all walks of life. An active member of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters, she was also International President of the Federation of American Women's Club Overseas. The kids joked that Larry was only the president of a company, whereas Ginny was a president of the whole world. Indeed, she was a keen advocate for life-long learning, voting rights, informed democratic participation and gender equity. Due to her acumen and charisma she was invariably drafted into leadership, a role she took very seriously.
Ginny was tireless in being a memorable influence on her progeny, even as time and distance separated them. There was no graduation, wedding or birth that she did not attend, even deep in Canada's mountain wilderness. That includes grandchildren Wendy Wiseman, Rachel Jehn, Lauren Abraham, Aretha Moller-Roth, Daniel and Katie Richardson, Alex and Logan Jamison, and Ellian and Andre Bell, and great -grandchildren Sunny Rachelsson, Louis and Zaida Tanghe, Leah and Zadie Abraham, Avery and Mila Fisher, and Lyla Bell and Timoteo Gorriti Bell, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. As for the Shepard clan, they will always remember the legendary family reunions she hosted at her and Larry's lakeside retirement haven in North Carolina.
Virginia was a giant, an inspiration to everyone she met about the value of tackling life head-on, treating all humans with decency and respect, and living life to the fullest. She now lives, forever, in our hearts.