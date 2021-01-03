Virginia Skidmore

VIRGINIA E. SKIDMORE, 84, a long-time resident and businesswoman in Braxton County, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020 at her home in Sutton.
She was born May 19, 1936 in Corley, West Virginia to the late Adren and Audra Wright Gregory.
Virginia loved spending time with her family and always made them all feel special. She touched many with her kindness throughout the years. She was an active member of Morrison United Methodist Church and her Christian values were reflected in the way she lived her life. Her persistent determination greatly contributed to the success in the family operated businesses in the Flatwoods area. She also enjoyed gardening and WVU Sports.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Teresa Skidmore Flippo Morton; and her brother, Daniel Gregory.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, John K. Skidmore; her three remaining children, Deborah Phillips and husband, David, of Charleston, John Skidmore II, and wife, Michelle, of Sutton, and Gregory Skidmore and wife, Rebecca, also of Sutton; brother, Robert Gregory; and sisters, Carrie Jean Crislip and Donna James.
She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; Duncan Flippo, Grace Skidmore, Sarah Skidmore, Hollis Skidmore, William Skidmore, Margaret Skidmore, and Wylie Skidmore, all who brought great joy to her life.
"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such there is no law." Galatians 5:22-23
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, in honor of her daughter that passed away from pancreatic cancer.
A pass through viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Morrison United Methodist Church on Airport Road, Sutton.
A private graveside service with Reverend Jim Malick officiating will follow at the Morrison United Methodist Church Cemetery for the family.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.