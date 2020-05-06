VIRGINIA SLATE, 76, of Red House, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.keller funeralhome.net
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.