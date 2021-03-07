VIRGINIA STAGGS, 97, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully March 2, 2021.
She was born September 16, 1923 in Charleston, the daughter of Raymond and Mary Patterson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rome Samples, second husband, Ross Staggs, daughter, Bonnie Hoylman, brothers, Richard Patterson, John Patterson, sister, Imogene Miller, and step daughter, Patty Turner.
Virginia retired as a court reporter where she worked in the WV Courts for Judge Smith. She did this by using the skill of shorthand which is a lost art. She was a faithful member of Abney Street Church of God for over 70 years where she served in various roles from teaching Sunday School for over 40 years, singing in the choir, and hosting the "best parties" for those in the church. She enjoyed traveling and visiting the Holy Land, Australia and many places in the US. She and her late husband Ross were Florida "Snowbirds" for many years during the winter. She was a talented seamstress and quilter. She liked to crochet, knit and made many beautiful pieces for family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt to her family. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by grandsons, Travis Hoylman, Casey Hoylman, Jeremy Hoylman (Stephanie), 6 great grandchildren, sister, Charlotte Grams (Stan), son in law, Larry Hoylman, step daughter, Sue Trail (Al), step son in law Don, (Don), step grandchildren, Becky Lacy (Brandon), Tim (Michelle), Mark Turner, Donald Turner, David Turner, Matthew Turner, Sandra Gastineau, 15 step great grandchildren, 3 step great great grandchildren, and left to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Celebration of Virginia's life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Abney Street Church of God, 617 Abney Street, St. Albans, WV 25177
