Virginia Treadway

VIRGINIA "MAXINE" TREADWAY, age 94, of Powellton, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
She was preceded In death by her husband, Gordon "Merk" Treadway, parents-Frank and Kate Jarrett Edelman, brothers-James, Robert, Tommy & Junior Edelman, and sisters Deloris Angel, Carol Hess and Margaret Bass.
Maxine is survived by her only daughter, Vickie Estepp and husband Al of St. Albans, her beloved grandchildren Mikael Estepp of Raleigh, NC and Alex Estepp of St. Albans, sister Libby Edelman of Smithers, sister-in-law Nancy Hensley of Powellton, and a host of nieces and nephews, all whom she dearly loved.
A special thank you to JoAnn Null and Dana White for being such wonderful neighbors and friends to the family.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, at 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV. Rev Chester Bird officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid-19, we ask that you please wear a mask and respect social distancing at all times.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com