Virginia Upton Shaffer Shaffer

VIRGINIA "RUTH" UPTON SHAFFER, 93, of South Charleston, formerly of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She passed away surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter Patricia Stone. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Sissonville and a devoted follower of Christ, faithfully attending Legg Fork Community Church where she was a member. She lived a full life as a homemaker and a loving Mother who enjoyed laughter, bringing joy with her wherever she went. Surviving: children, Sandra Jean Campbell of Sissonville; Dianne Vannoy (Roger) of Charleston; Mark D. Shaffer (Sue) of Sissonville; Rosemary Fulks (David, deceased) and Patricia Stone (Bill, deceased) both of South Charleston; special niece Jeannie Sliva of North Ridgeville, Ohio; special family friend, Anita Reynolds of Institute; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a soon to be born great great granddaughter. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Darrell C. Shaffer; mother, Stella Upton Johnston; stepfather, James Johnston; brothers Gilbert and Orville Upton; and sister, Betty Blackwell.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday October 6, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston with the Pastor Roger Vannoy officiating. Burial will be in John Beane Cemetery, Sissonville. Friends may call one hour prior to services also at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.