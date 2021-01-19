Viva Goddard

VIVA LOUISE GODDARD, 81 of Costa went home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2021 at Montgomery General Extended Care.
She was a homemaker and was a member of Ashford Church of God Holiness.
She was preceded in death by Husband: Jim Goddard, parents Elmer R. and Delsie Justice Barker, granddaughter Renee Graley. Surviving are daughters Diane Graley of Supply, NC, Teresa Wolfe of Winfield, sister Juanita Blackburn of Greenwood, IN, 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday January 21, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Randel Kinder officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
