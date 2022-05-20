VIVA MAE WENTZ 86 of Winfield, passed away with family by her side the evening of May 17, 2022 after a short illness at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Viva was born on March 7, 1936 in Ward, WV. She was the daughter of the late Evelyn Hunt Moles and Carl Moles. She graduated from Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis, OH where she was crowned homecoming queen. She married the love of her life Ronald "Rooster" Wentz September 3, 1953 in Catlettsburg, KY. After several transfers they made their home in Winfield, WV. She was a licensed cosmetologist by trade but sacrificed her career and devoted her life to raising her two children and caring for multiple family members. She was hard working and took much pride in decorating and maintaining her household, but her generous spirit led her to share this love with many others throughout her life. Her children and close friends never knew when they might return to their own home if it had been freshly cleaned, rearranged, or newly decorated. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach with her family. She was the queen of shopping and all things fancy. She was the center of attention when she walked in the room with her spunky personality and flashy attire. She loved her family with all of her heart. Most importantly she knew and loved the Lord. She was saved at the age of five and grew up singing gospel music with her family and traveled with various gospel groups, including the Galileans. In her later years she watched Jimmy Swaggart 24-7. Her most recent joy was becoming a great grandmother. She had a way of making others feel special, important, and loved. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Rooster" Wentz; her son, Ronnie Wentz; special aunt, Maymie Hunt; cousins, Connie and Stanley "Punkin" Hunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Christi Wentz of Winfield; her granddaughter, Anna Chandler (Tommy) of Scott Depot and great grandson, Nolan Chandler. Sister-in-laws, Shirley Wentz, Betty Moles, Marshia Keller (Roger) and Myla Norman, all of Charleston, and Pat Cox of Dacula, GA.; brother-in-law, Bobby Wentz (Beulah) of Charleston. Also surviving is lifelong friend, Kelli Harrah and feline companion, Benji.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday May 22, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery, Red House.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 12:00 Noon till service time on Sunday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
