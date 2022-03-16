Vivian Belle Knight Mar 16, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VIVIAN BELLE KNIGHT, 77, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vivian Belle Knight Funeral Home Arrangement Dunbar Keller Care Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack William Glaspell Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Blank Jessica Fox Blank Thomas R. Mullenax Susan Elaine Young Linda Del Sowards Hughes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing