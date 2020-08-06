Vivian Fallecker

VIVIAN FRANCES CHILDERS FALLECKER, 95 of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley.
She was born at Huntington to the late James Alvin and Elizabeth Frances Leake Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Maxwell G. Childers and John W. Fallecker; son, Jack Fallecker; sister, Phyllis Robinson; brothers, Butch Chapman and Jimmy Chapman.
Fran and John were former owners of the Hydro Spray Car Wash in Jefferson. Fran worked in the Legislature on the House side in the mail room for 20 plus years. She was a Councilwoman for the City of St. Albans in the mid 60's, a graduate of Hurricane High School, class of 1942.
She is survived by her children, Sue Childers, Andrea "Andy" Holmes (Richard), Debbie Pennington (Rex), Janet Morris (John), Darla Poff (Ron) and Tim Fallecker (Lisa); sister, Judy Latham; 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and two on the way.
It was Fran's wishes to be cremated and a private family service will be held. To honor her memory, the family will have a big dinner with family and friends at a later date. One of Fran's greatest joys was cooking big dinners for family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the CAMC Teays Valley, ICU Unit and Hospice Comfort Care Staff for all your loving care during a difficult time for our mother and family.
The family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Vivian Frances Childers-Fallecker, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
