Vivian Lea Coon Higgins
VIVIAN LEA COON HIGGINS, 65, of Montgomery, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at The Hubbard House on August 12, 2022. She had been bravely battling an aggressive form of cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, since February of this year.

Viv was born on August 7, 1957, to Kermit and Lolita Coon in Charleston, West Virginia. She spent her first years of childhood in "The Bottom" on the banks of the Elk River, and then grew up "across the swinging bridge" in Comfort, WV. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1975 and earned her bachelor's degree in education from WV Tech in 1979. She then went on to earn her master's degree from Marshall University. Vivian taught as a teacher for 36 years total in Boone and Fayette Counties. Her true passion was special education, which she taught for the better part of her career. There was truly nobody who cared more for her students, or who had more patience and a gentle soul with the right amount of bossiness. Rather than retiring early, she worked until the day her family forced her from her classroom to get herself checked out at CAMC. If this does not illustrate her passion and love for her career and students, we are not sure anything else could.

