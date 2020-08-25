VIVIAN LYNN LYONS, Vivian Lynn Lyons, 59 years old of Indore WV, passed away. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at the Rhodes Cemetery, Maysel WV. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Lyons family.
