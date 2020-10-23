Vivian Steele

VIVIAN "RHODES" STEELE of Charlton Heights born April 26, 1942, age of 78 passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Grace Wood Mills. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Shelby Kerns and granddaughter Jessica Rhodes.
She attended Montgomery High School and retired from Montgomery General Hospital as Supervisor of the Dietary Department. Vivian was known for her kind heart and caring for others throughout her life. Most recent was Marjorie Nelson whom she loved with all her heart. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing cards with her dear friend Anne but most of all was being with her sons and their family. She was blessed in her last days to be with her lifelong best friends Susie Redman of Glen Ferris and Barbara Kedik of Dowagiac, MI. Vivian is survived by sons Edward (Kathy) Rhodes of Charlton Heights, Roger (Erin) Rhodes of Montgomery Heights, Patricia Rhodes Mother of Jessica Rhodes of Montgomery Heights; granddaughter Sarah Jane (Ben) Taylor and great grandson Arlo of Lexington KY, Timmy L. Steele of Victor, James Mills of Elkridge and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express thanks to Kanawha Hospice Care, Montgomery General Hospital Extended Care and Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation for all the kindness and help.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kanawha Hospice Care.
A private service was held for close family and friends.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of public service arrangements for Saturday, October 24. A visitation will be held on Saturday from Noon until 1 p.m. and a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jonathan Bailess officiating There will not be service at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com