VIVIAN VIOLETTE TATE died peacefully May 24, 2022 at Stonerise Charleston with family by her side.
Vivian was born May 26, 1940 to Robert C. Violette and Virginia L. Violette in Van Buren, ME. She moved with her family to New Hampshire and spent her formative years in Portsmouth where she graduated from Portsmouth High School.
In 1961, she relocated to Charleston, WV and began her career as a medical secretary at Mountain State Hospital. She soon joined the office of Dr. A.L. Poffenbarger and worked with him and other leading West Virginia neurologists for more than 40 years. She loved working in neurology and especially enjoyed interacting with and assisting patients.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband William F. "Bill" Tate, brothers Howard and Robert Violette and sister Patricia Cappelletti.
She is survived by her children, Karen Tate Call and husband Andrew Call, Charleston, WV; William "Bill" Tate and wife Susan Westfall Tate, Charleston, WV; and Kela Tate Hall and husband Mitchell Hall, Owensboro, KY.
Grandchildren, Natalie Childers Vaughan and husband Lance; Tatem Childers Grimm and husband Peter; Kirsten Call and Andrew "Drew" Call all of Charleston, WV; Mitchell "Tate" Hall and Lily Hall of Owensboro, KY.
Great grandchildren, Ella and Nora Vaughan and Charlotte Grimm, Charleston, WV.
She is survived by her siblings, Susan Violette Chernenko and husband Gary C. Chernenko, Charleston, WV; Verna Fales, Portsmouth, NH; Vernon B. Violette, Newport, NH; Ronald R. Violette and wife Betty Adams Violette, Milford, NH; and Paul V. Violette, Fort Myers, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vivian was empathetic and generous and always found time time to help those in need. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and kind heart will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Her favorite moments were spent with family and friends.
Her family would like to express deep gratitude to Stonerise Charleston for the excellent medical and personal care Vivian received every day for the last six years. She was always treated with compassion, kindness and dignity.
Her family also extends appreciation to Hospice Care, Kanawha County for the outstanding care and gentleness provided to Vivian and for their support to her family in her final days.
Honoring her wishes, her body was cremated and a memorial service will be held in Portsmouth, NH at a time not yet confirmed.
The family will host a celebration of her life in Charleston,WV at a later date.
If Vivian were able to express final thoughts, she would say, "Always be kind to one another."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care, Kanawha County or Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter, both located in Charleston or the charity of your choice.