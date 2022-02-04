A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
VOLLIE C. OLDER, 72 of Charleston WV., passed away Feb 2, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Flavius and June Older and granddaughter Nikki Sheppard.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth- the rhythm to his rhyme. He is also survived by his children; Kimberly Older, Jamie Older George, Rob Sheppard, Cat Sheppard, Brandy Love, and Dave and Sara Sheppard. He also is survived by his grandchildren; Brittni Houck , Brett Houck, Nathan Lyttle, Aaron George, Alan Sheppard, Shelby and Kurtis Johnson, Ayden Richardson, and Silas Love. Throughout Vollie's life he collected children and brothers; a hobby started by his parents. He loved Samuel, Crista, Kim, Oliver, Naomi, Hannah and many others as his own (you know if this applies to you!). He also loved his brothers Roy, Dave, Howard, John, Tom, and uncounted others (you know who you are!).
Vollie had a tremendous intellect and a prodigious memory. His career in education spanned four decades and started his lifelong quest for knowledge by attending a two room elementary school on Kelley's Creek with no indoor plumbing. He graduated from Sissonville High School in 1967, and earned bachelor's degree in history from West Virginia State College in 1971. He received his master of arts degree in reading and teaching from Marshall University in 1974. He enjoyed his career in education and never forgot the names of any of his students. He retired from his long career in education to be a fulltime grandpa, DJ, and tractor operator. In his younger years he headed up the Frog Creek Mafia which included Howard, Roy, Virgil Lee, Bubby, Big Sam, and John W. Johnson. No hits were ever recorded or needed, just planned over a few beers!
In lieu of flowers, please support your local library and read a book!
A memorial service will be held Saturday February 5, 2022 with visitation starting at 2 p.m., and the service to follow at 4 p.m., at Long and Fisher Funeral Home.