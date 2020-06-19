Feb. 11, 1933-Jun. 16, 2020
VOLLIE PAUL ROSE passed away June 16, 2020, at the Bowers Hospice House following a long illness.
Paul was born in Falling Rock, WV, the son of the late Daisy Marie Strickland Rose and Delbert Lewis Rose, and was known as 'Cork' in the Clendenin, WV, area. Paul was married to Marlyn Ann Martin Rose, who preceded him in death in 2006, for 52 blessed years.
Paul served his country with honor in the U.S. Army in Germany and returned to the Charleston area to work for Pennzoil Elk Refining Company, Union Carbide, Davis and Rose Builders, and Clendenin Lumber Company. In the late '70s, Paul moved to Beckley, WV, and purchased Means Lumber Company which he owned and operated until retirement.
Paul enjoyed gospel music, farming, fishing, woodworking, sporting events, but most of all his Grandchildren. Paul was of the nondenominational Protestant Faith.
In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by one grandson, Robert Alan Keeling.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Jody Ann Postalwait and husband Dwight Postalwait of Beckley, and son, Paul Todd Rose and wife Rachel Joy Andrada-Rose of Beckley; five grandchildren, Scott Patrick Keeling of Elkview, Jamie Austin Rose of Beckley, Paul Keegan Rose of Beckley, Jeremiah Postalwait of Morgantown, and Sara Ratliff of Glenville; sisters-in-law, Ruth Fields Martin of Frame and Jane Martin Hawks of Pilot Mountain, NC; and Aunt-in-law, Janet Martin Newhouse of Pinch.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Paul's name to the Bowers Hospice House.
A Service of Remembrance will be today, Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m., in the Melton Mortuary Chapel. Pastor John Booth will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Gone Fishin'