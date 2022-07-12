Vonna Sue Rogers Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VONNA SUE ROGERS, 89, of East Bank, passed away July 11, 2022. Arrangements will be forthcoming under the direction of Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vonna Sue Rogers Arrangement Funeral Home Malden East Bank Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Regina (Bigley) Stubbs Blank Warren Edwin Pauley Sharon Gail Burton Martin Eugene Aldon Workman Roby Gragg Kaufman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist