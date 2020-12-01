VONNIE IRENE CLAY, 79, of Morrisvale, WV passed away November 29, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1941, daughter of the late Ellis and Vida Linville.
She is survived by son, Victor Clay of Morrisvale; daughter, Lisa Clay Lacey of Woodville; sisters, Sue Myers, Lora Pridemore, Marge Taylor, and Sharon Sayre; two grandsons, Morgan Cook and Nick Bragg; and two great grandchildren, Kayden Cook and Skiler Cook.
Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2 at Orchard Hills Cemetery, Yawkey, WV with Randall Kinder and Isaac Hatfield officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.