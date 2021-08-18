W. ALLEN HARRAH, 69, of Interlachen, FL, passed from this life on Aug. 14, 2021. He was an outgoing, friendly person who never meet a stranger. Allen was born Feb. 2, 1952, and was formally from Charleston, WV. He was self-employed, an auctioneer, and consummate salesman. While in West Virginia, he attended North Charleston Apostolic Church and while in Florida he attended the Pentecostals of Gainesville.
He is preceded in death by his father John Harrah.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Harrah of Interlachen, Fl, son, Jamie (Jennifer) Harrah of Hurricane, WV, son, John A. Harrah of Melbourne, FL, son, Joshua Harrah of Interlachen, FL, his mother, Mary Harrah of Charleston, WV, sister, Marion Copen (Rodney) of South Charleston, WV , brothers, Robert "Bubby" (Debby) Harrah of Charleston, WV, and John "John John" (Phyllis) Harrah of Charleston, WV, 7 grandchildren, Carlie, Nathaniel, Brianna, Brooke, Katie, Jaxson, and Jordan, 1 great-granddaughter, Brynleigh, many nieces and nephews as well as many extended family and friends who loved him very much. He will be greatly missed by many.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 6:30 p.m., on Monday August 23, 2021, at North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Ave. Charleston, WV 25387 with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating.
Visitation with family and friends will begin 1 hour prior to service at 5:30 p.m., on Monday August 23, 2021.