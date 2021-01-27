W. DAVID RUPEL, age 74, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 24, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 12, 1946 in Spencer, son of the late William Mathias Rupel and Elsie Roberts Rupel.
David served his country in the USMC in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Morris Harvey College and he retired from the State of West Virginia as a Control Analyst.
David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy; daughter, Tracy Rupel, her fianc , Andy Rabel all of South Charleston.
A service to honor the life of David will be held at 1 pm Friday January 29, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor H.R Whittington officiating. Interment will follow in the Donnel C. Kinnard Memorial VA Cemetery, Institute, WV.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 pm on Friday prior to the services.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.