WADDIE RUTH DAVIS GANT of Charleston, WV was called home to eternal rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023, due to a short illness at New Covenant Hospice Care in Pensacola FL.
Waddie was born August 1, 1947 to Enoch and Estella Davis in Madison County, FL. She was one of five children. Her parents strongly believed that if their children were reared in a loving home where Christian morals were introduced at an early age, to ensure their children's life journeys would be greater.
She was educated in Madison County Schools, Cross Road Elementary and graduated from Greenville High School. She later graduated from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University obtaining a degree in Education. She taught elementary school in Georgia and retired from Sacred Heart Grade School and Bream Center in Charleston, WV. In her spare time, she loved to travel. Waddie and her husband Moses recently relocated to Port St. Joe, Florida to enjoy family.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents: Enoch Davis and Estella Wilson Davis; and her brother: Johnnie Davis. Brothers and sisters-in-laws Paul Gant, Chester and Maxine Gant, Adrian Gant, Ernest and Gloria Gant, Robert and Annie Baker and Naomi Lewis.
Waddie leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memories of 50 years, her loving husband, Moses J. Gant; daughter, Estella (Gilbert) Joseph; granddaughter, Erica Joseph; brother, Enoch Davis Jr of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Vera Davis Hampton of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Emma Davis Ward of Tallahassee, FL; sister-in-law, Mae Frances Davis of Madison, FL; sisters -in laws, Mae Ella Gant, Linda Gant of Port St. Joe, FL; Dr. Raymond Gant (Dr. Lenora) of Maryland, and brother, Larry Hill (Paula) of Charleston, WV.
Loving nephews, Preston Gant, Anthony Lewis, and niece, Elaine Johnson.
Special family friends: Norma Rawlings, Chris Rawlings, and Sue Lawson of Charleston, WV; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring neighbors and friends.
Waddie was a faithful member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia of Charleston, WV where Reverend James H. Mosley, Jr. is the pastor.
A Celebration of Waddie's life will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Zion Fair Baptist Church Panama City, FL. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Services may be viewed online at Facebook Russell A. Wright Sr.
Russell A. Wright Sr. Mortuary 1547 Lisenby Ave, Panama City, FL 32405. Is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.