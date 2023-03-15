Thank you for Reading.

Waddie Ruth Davis Gant
WADDIE RUTH DAVIS GANT of Charleston, WV was called home to eternal rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023, due to a short illness at New Covenant Hospice Care in Pensacola FL.

Waddie was born August 1, 1947 to Enoch and Estella Davis in Madison County, FL. She was one of five children. Her parents strongly believed that if their children were reared in a loving home where Christian morals were introduced at an early age, to ensure their children's life journeys would be greater.

