WADE ALLEN SHAFFER, 42, of Charleston, went to be with God on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He was born in Charleston on August 7, 1977, to his parents, Dexter and Pamela Shaffer.
Wade was passionate about anything he set his mind too. Once he made up his mind he accomplished anything he set out to do, no matter how big or small the task.
He was, and always will remain a brother, best friend and uncle to hundreds of people. Wade never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back, even if he just met you. He was always the life of the party and shined when he walked through the door. Wade also wanted everyone to love him the way he loved them. His mission was accomplished. He has forever made an impact on thousands of lives and will forever live in our hearts.
Wade spent years working in the food industry. He loved to work with the public. Wade was the manager at The Cookout in Charleston. He also served proudly in the Army.
In addition to his parents, Wade is survived by his sister, Angel Shaffer; nephew, Avian Sayles; and niece, Gia Shaffer.
"To the most loving person that anyone could ever meet, this is not goodbye, but until we meet again." Please watch over us Wade, like we know you will. Matthew 5:4.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.