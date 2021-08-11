WALLACE E. "PETE" PETERS JR., age 95 of South Charleston, departed this life on Sunday August 8, 2021 at Oakridge Center. A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday August 16, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the services. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.