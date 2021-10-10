WALTER ALEX SMITH, 81, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Born in Putney, WV, he was the son of the late James Smith and Sadie Carpenter Smith. He was also preceded in death by a son, Walter A. Smith, Jr; daughter, Melinda Renee Hankins; grandson, Alex Michael Borkowski; and siblings, Leslie Smith, Cora Mae Blunt, Mabel Wilkinson, Joseph Smith, and Frederick Smith.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara Smith; daughter, Cynthia Karp (Marc); grandchildren, Tory Morris, Rebecca Thomas (Dylan), Hayley Karp, and Brittany Karp; great-grandchildren, Ravyn Morris and Calean Morris; brother, Denver Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Walter Smith was employed as an HVAC Technician, retiring after many years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing when he could. Most of all, his greatest passion was his family and he adored his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 1555 Farnsworth Dr. Charleston, West Virginia, 25301.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, online or to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, online or to 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.