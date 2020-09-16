WALTER "CORKY" KETTER Jr., 90, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Walter Ketter and Mildred McBride Terrell and step father, Richard Terrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine White Ketter; brother, William Williams; and daughter in law, Dreama Ketter.
He was a retired employee of Elk Refinery with 33 years of service. He was also a member of the Clendenin Masonic Lodge number 126 AF & AM. Corky was an amateur ham radio operator.
He is survived by: daughters, Sandra Rucker (Sonny) and Terrie Ruth Stickler; son, Richard Ketter; sister, Betsy Sanderson; grandchildren, Chris Rucker (Crystal, Jason Rucker (Jeri), Tracy Richardson (Jack) and Matthew Ketter (Melissa); great grandchildren, Jonah and Abby Rucker, Rebecca Rucker, Maddison Richardson and Taylor Derrick.
A private graveside was 1 p.m., at Reamer Hill Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating. Matics Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.