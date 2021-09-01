WALTER DATEN HARRIS, 90, of Poca passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home. He retired as Head of Maintenance for Charleston Area Medical Centers, including General, Memorial, and Women's and Children's Divisions. He was a United States Navy Veteran, with 4 years of service. He loved to hunt, fish, and go to his camp in Pocahontas county. He will be sadly missed by his family, hunting buddies, and many friends.
Born June 4, 1931, he was the son of the late Walter J. Harris and Mae Harper Harris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Frances M. Harris; daughter, Deborah K. Slack of Poca; son, Richard D. (Gail) Harris of Scott Depot; grandsons, Jesse A. Slack of Poca, Travis D. Harris of Gas City, Indiana, Jeremy R. Harris (Faith Adkins) of Milton; great-grandsons, Paxton G. Harris and Owen M. Harris, both of Milton; sisters, Eva Keogh of Toledo, Ohio, Dola Stone of Nitro, and Florence Selbe of Midwest City, Oklahoma; brothers, Arnie Harris of Perry, Georgia, and Kenny Harris of Leon; and can't forget "Macho", his Minature Pinscher, his companion for many years.
The family extends special thanks to Kanawha HospiceCare, V.A. Administration of Huntington, Fresenius Kidney Care of Hurricane, DaVita Greater Charleston of South Charleston, Aspire Home Health, and Amedisys Home Health, for their professional and compassionate care.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated. There are no services planned for the public at this time.