WALTER L. BOOKER, 99, of Ripley died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home following a short illness.
He was born July 28, 1922 in Akron, OH a son of the late Frank M. and Lelia Booker Saltsman. In addition to his parents Walter was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Hockenberry Booker; stepfather Howard Saltman and a brother, Howard Lee Booker.
Walter served with the Army Air Force in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. He was a former employee of the First National Bank of Ripley (now United National) and would later retire from Kaiser Aluminum. He was a 75-year member of the Ripley American Legion Post #107 and Ripley Masonic Lodge #16. He was also a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two sons, William W. Booker (Mary) of Charleston and Robert M. Booker of Ripley; daughter Susan Ruth Walker (Arthur) of Ellicott City, Maryland; 7 grandchildren Jennifer, Rebecca, and James Booker, Jessica Bethany, Zachary and Samuel Walker and 5 great-grandchildren Deacon, Avery and Kyrie Booker and Maxiumus and Stella Mellema.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Dr. Ford Price officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial with Military Rites by the Jackson County Honor Guard and Masonic Rites by Ripley Lodge #16 will be at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com