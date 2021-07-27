WALTER LAWRENCE SLAYTON JR., 48, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 23, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
