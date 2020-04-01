Walter Lee Anderson

Walter Lee Anderson
WALTER LEE ANDERSON, 56, of Kenna, passed away on March 30, 2020, following a short illness.

He was a former employee of Charleston Gazette - Mail and a graduate of Ripley High School.

Walter loved the outdoors, especially his walks on the farm.

Preceding him in death were his father, James Edward Anderson; mother, Patsy Ann (Rhodes) Anderson; and brother, Ronal Edward Anderson.

Surviving are his long-time companion, Brenda Miller of Kenna, and her family: daughter, Sheila (Danny) Johnson; son, Terry Paul (Heather) Miller; and grandchildren, Desire , Ashley, Zack, and Tyler. Walter is also survived by brother, Denver Anderson of Athens, Ala.; nephews, Brian Anderson, Derek Anderson, Zack Anderson, and Jake Anderson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Walter will be sadly missed by his family, numerous friends, and his cat, Jasper.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date (TBD).

The family is being assisted by Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va.

Online condolences maybe forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.

