WALTER LEE ANDERSON, 56, of Kenna, passed away on March 30, 2020, following a short illness.
He was a former employee of Charleston Gazette - Mail and a graduate of Ripley High School.
Walter loved the outdoors, especially his walks on the farm.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Edward Anderson; mother, Patsy Ann (Rhodes) Anderson; and brother, Ronal Edward Anderson.
Surviving are his long-time companion, Brenda Miller of Kenna, and her family: daughter, Sheila (Danny) Johnson; son, Terry Paul (Heather) Miller; and grandchildren, Desire , Ashley, Zack, and Tyler. Walter is also survived by brother, Denver Anderson of Athens, Ala.; nephews, Brian Anderson, Derek Anderson, Zack Anderson, and Jake Anderson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Walter will be sadly missed by his family, numerous friends, and his cat, Jasper.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date (TBD).
The family is being assisted by Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va.
