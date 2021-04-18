WALTER PAGE ANDREWS, SR. 91, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Hospice House at CAMC, Charleston.
Born August 17, 1929 in Clay, WV to the late William Augustus and Hattie Stephenson Andrews. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, June Neely Andrews, an infant son, son, Walter Page Andrews, Jr.; two sisters and six brothers.
Walt was a retired master electrician from Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston. He was owner of Andrews TV Services, St. Albans and was a former employee for Scott Brothers Electric.
He was a retired minister for over 32 years with the Eskdale Church of Christ and he attended West Albans Church of God, St. Albans.
Surviving are his daughter, Jackie Wilkinson; daughter and son in law, Terry and Jerry Scott; daughter, Hattie Andrews and son and daughter-in-law, Gus and Lynn Andrews. Also surviving are six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as his sister, Nancy Andrews.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the services.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Koontz Cemetery, Koontz Cemetery Drive, Clendenin, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a Christian Charity of your choice.
You may visit Walt's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Andrews family.