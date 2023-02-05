Thank you for Reading.

Walter R. Hill
SYSTEM

On January 26, 2023, WALTER R. HILL passed away peacefully at home. He was 86 years old & had recently been diagnosed with heart disease. Walter was born in Bomont, WV on April 10, 1936, to Denver H. Hill and Retha J. Hill. He graduated from Clay County High School in 1954. By graduation he had read every book he could get his hands on including the entire encyclopedia. He longed to see the world so he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and began what would be a career that he thoroughly enjoyed. The Navy gave him so many wonderful experiences and many life-long friendships; he served on an aircraft carrier; was stationed in the Philippines, Germany, Japan, Thailand, and Spain. While in the states he worked for several years in Omaha, Nebraska and at the Pentagon.

In June 1959, while on leave, he married his high-school sweetheart, Peggy Ann McCoy, at the Villa Nova Baptist church, in Duck, WV. They had three children, Brian, Jan, and Lois. He retired in 1974 at Chief Petty Officer rank. After retiring, and back in the States, Walter and Peggy moved their family to West Virginia. First to Clendenin, where Walter worked as a police officer. Then to Falling Rock. After retiring from the National Bank of Commerce in Charleston, Walter and Peggy moved to Florida where he would live until his passing.

Tags

Recommended for you